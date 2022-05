A road traffic collision in Ringaskiddy on Tuesday saw a cyclist sent to hospital with injuries.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 10 at approximately 4.30pm at Barnahealy, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

The RTC involved a vehicle and an electric bike.

A male cyclist in his early 70s was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the female driver in her late 20s was not injured.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.