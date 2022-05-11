A third parkrun is starting in Cork city and currently recruiting volunteers

A third parkrun is kicking off in Cork City.

Tramore Valley parkrun, which successfully ran for 15 Saturdays from Sept 2015 to Jan 2016, has been approved to run the popular free timed event which runs every weekend.

The previous parkrun at Tramore Valley Park was cancelled due to a lack of pedestrian access to the park led to parking and road access problems.

With the new pedestrian access to Tramore Valley both from Douglas and the city end via Half Moon Lane, the council have given permission for the event to resume.

The parkrun team is looking for volunteers to get the show on the road and get people running in Cork city’s newest park!

Anyone interested in being part of the team can email tramorevalley@parkrun.com for more information.

There are parkruns every week at the Regional Park in Ballincollig and also at the Glen River Park on the northside of the city. In fact, several of the original Tramore Valley parkrun volunteer team went on to start the parkrun in Ballincollig Regional park in June 2016.

The events are extremely popular and well attended week in and week out.