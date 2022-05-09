Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 16:26

Two popular Cork city businesses closing their doors

The trendy coffee shop thanked their “wonderful customers” for their support over their past seven years of trading in the area.
Roisin Burke

A popular coffee haunt has closed its doors permanently citing “circumstances beyond their control” while a delicious bakery along the docks also announced plans to shut up shop.

Union Grind on Union Quay, is nestled among a number of busy bars, including Charlies, El Fenix and LAttitude wine bar all across from City Hall.

The owner said they “enjoyed every minute of it.”
Another delicious venue that is closing down in The Flakey Bakery at the Marina Market.

The Flakey Bakery was a spin off from Alchemy Coffee with is on Barrack Street and also at the Marina Market.

The establishment, which is on Instagram as @pureflakey posted on social media yesterday to say it was “with a heavy heart” they were announcing plans to close on Sunday May 8 “for the foreseeable future.” 

The bakery said they did make the decision lightly, “We are beyond devastated that we can’t continue to provide you with all the Flakey goodness. Trust us, the cruffins will miss you too!” 

The team thanked everyone who supported them at the Marina Market.

Cork set for return of Live at the Marquee this summer

