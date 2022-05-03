Cork remembers 'jack of all trades' and 'gentleman' Bart Bambury following his passing

A FORMER teacher, UCC staff member and concierge at Cork’s Hayfield Manor Hotel has been remembered as a “jack of all trades” and “an absolute gentleman” following his passing.

Bart Bambury, originally from Kenmare, passed peacefully at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice on Saturday. He was aged in his mid-70s.

Mr Bambury had an extensive career in education working as a classroom teacher, and had a 30-year secondment with responsibility for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) of teachers in Cork schools. He was the first full-time director of the Cork Education Support Centre (CESC), then known as the Cork Teacher’s Centre.

Later he worked as an assistant librarian in University College Cork (UCC) and as a concierge in Hayfield Manor.

A statement from the CESC underscored the immense legacy in education Mr Bambury leaves.

“Bart was director of what was first called Cork Teachers’ Centre, from its inception in 1973, until his retirement in 2001.

“During that time, with limited resources and housed in temporary accommodation, Bart made a pioneering and innovative contribution to teacher professional development in Cork.

“He was instrumental in the development of our present purpose-built premises in the Mardyke, now known as Cork Education Support Centre, which continues to build on the legacy left by Bart.”

UCC President, Professor John O’Halloran said: “All of the UCC community were saddened to hear of the passing of Bart, he will be fondly remembered by his friends and colleagues.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his family at this sad time,” Prof O’Halloran said.

The head of the university’s visitors’ centre, JP Quinn, described Mr Bambury as “a jack of all trades”.

“A teacher, a librarian, a concierge, a huge supporter of UCC and education in general. In recent years Bart became a well-known and formidable tour guide in the city.”

UCC’s Director of Information Services and University Librarian John Fitzgerald said Mr Bambury was “a hugely popular figure among both colleagues and students”.

'GENTLEMAN'

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) President John Driscoll said Mr Bambury was “an absolute gentleman” who was a “great source of knowledge”.

Mr Driscoll said on the occasion of the INTO’s 150th anniversary, Mr Bambury donated his personal collection of artefacts pertaining to the organisation’s founding president, Vere Foster.

This collection is on permanent display at the INTO’s head office in Dublin.

The proprietor of Hayfield Manor, Joe Scally said the team at Hayfield were very saddened to hear of the passing of their dear friend and former colleague.

Tributes were also paid by Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer, who described him as “very personable” and “very interested in education”.

Mr Bambury is survived by his wife Martina, and children Pádraig, Niamh and Aoife.

He is described as the “adored grandfather” to his six grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest on Friday.