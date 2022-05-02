Tour de Munster announces charity partner for 2022

Tour de Munster has officially announced its charity partner for 2022 - the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

This will be the 13th year that the national charity has been the primary beneficiary of the 600km cycle that goes through the six counties of Munster.

The 2022 Tour de Munster will kick off from Cork City on Thursday, August 4 and will conclude on Sunday, August 7.

Entering its 22nd year, Tour de Munster has raised over €3.9 million for its beneficiaries, with over €3.5 million for DSI alone since it became the main beneficiary of the tour in 2010.

Funds raised as a result of Tour de Munster play a significant role across each Munster branch of Down Syndrome Ireland which provides a range of vital supports and services to children and adults with Down syndrome and their families.

Last year, a staggering €522,201 was raised for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland through the event.

Commenting on the partnership, Paul Sheridan, who established Tour de Munster, said “The Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland are an extremely worthy beneficiary of the Tour and over the last 13 years of our partnership, we have received a huge amount of support from the six branches and families themselves who benefit from the funds raised. The amazing children and adults who rely on the services provided by their local DSI branches are the reason we put so much hard work in. Over the past 13 years, I have seen many members grow up to become wonderful young adults and to see what they achieve, big or small, spurs us on to keep the pedals spinning.” Ray Connolly of Down Syndrome Cork and past Tour de Munster participant said the funds have played an important role in providing therapies for people in Cork.

“We are so thankful to Tour de Munster for their commitment to our charity and the help and support that they provide and we appreciate every cent raised. The funds raised have played such an important role in enabling the Cork branch of Down Syndrome Ireland to continue providing therapies and supports to our children and adults with Down syndrome. The Tour has created a fantastic community here in Munster and we can’t wait to cheer on cyclists this August.”

