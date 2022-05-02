Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 11:49

Sunshine and showers predicted for the week ahead of hot weekend

A light jacket will be needed this week...
A visiting cruise liner and mild weather brought the crowds out to Cobh today, despite the overcast day. The town park was very busy. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Roisin Burke

The weather looks set to be ‘very Irish’ this week with sunshine and showers forecast for the next few days although temperatures are set to soar to 20 degrees by next weekend.

On Tuesday morning, patches of mist and fog will clear to give a mainly dry day with some bright intervals. Highest temperatures will be between 15 and 17 degrees with light west to northwest breezes although it will become cloudier later in the day, especially in the west.

Tuesday night is set to be mild with Met Éireann predicting cloudy weather with rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the country. Rainfall amounts will be small. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light westerly breezes.

Wednesday morning will continue to be cloudy with scattered light showers, which will mostly die out by noon. The afternoon and evening will be brighter with some sunshine.

Highest temperatures are predicted to be 14 to 18 degrees with light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Thursday will also be mostly cloudy with some showery rain, but with brighter intervals also. Again the highest temperatures are thought to be 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds and there'll be further outbreaks of rain on Thursday night.

On Friday, there will be outbreaks of rain which will gradually clear eastwards and it will brighten up with sunshine and a few showers. Highest temperatures are predicted to be 14 to 18 or 19 degrees with light northwest breezes.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Met Éireann is predicting it will be mainly dry with sunny spells, light breezes and temperatures in the high teens and possibly touching 20 degrees at times.

