Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 15:06

Cork weather: Here's the current outlook for the long weekend 

Met Éireann has forecast a mixed bag. 
Mixed weather conditions have been forecast across Cork for the May bank holiday weekend. Pictures is Kinsale. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

Mixed weather conditions have been forecast across Cork for the May bank holiday weekend.

Tomorrow will be a generally cloudy day with scattered falls of rain and drizzle and some drier spells at times, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will be between 13 to 15 degrees, with mostly light southwest or west winds.

Tomorrow night will remain cloudy with scattered falls of rain or drizzle. 

Hill fog is also likely. 

It is expected to be a mild night with lowest temperatures of around 8 to 10 degrees with winds becoming light westerly.

Similar conditions have been forecast for the remainder of the long weekend.

The national weather forecaster said Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle.

Highest temperatures during the day will be between 13 and 17 degrees, dipping back to lows of 4 to 7 degrees overnight.

Bank holiday Monday is expected to bring "a good deal of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals with some scattered light showers". 

It will be another mild day, with highs of around 13 to 17 degrees. 

