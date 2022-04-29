How I met my partner: Arun and Olive have the perfect recipe for romance

“I meet Arun in December 2004. I was working in Ballymaloe House at the time and he was attending the 12 week cookery course. There was always a stream of happy students in and out at various times either coming for dinner when their families visited or they were gaining work experience in the evenings in the kitchen during their course. For some reason I remembered Arun which I was surprised at, he was this bubbly, handsome man who spoke kindly to everyone and had the biggest smile.”
The pair now run Green Saffron, an award-winning business making spice blends, sauces and chutneys.
Olive said she loves Arun’s work ethic and how he calmly works through challenges.
“His positive attitude is inspiring. We will be married 15 years this year and it has flown, it is wonderful embracing both our cultures and all the family, fun, food and friendships that brings. Our love encompasses that.”