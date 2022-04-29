How I met my partner: Arun and Olive have the perfect recipe for romance

A SPICY romance on the east coast of Cork set the scene for a long-lasting love story when fast-paced Londoner Arun Kapil met his match in straight-talking Olive.

“I came to Ireland in September 2004,” Arun reminisced. “I loved the Ballymaloe cookery course and learning more about the fascinating skills I had always had a casual relationship with. I felt alive, at home, free and reinvigorated in rural Cork, like re-discovering something I had long been missing in my ever frenetic, seat-of-your-pants lifestyle in London. From time to time, a few of us from the course would pop to the main Ballymaloe house to gain experience and to generally help out in the kitchen, occasionally treating ourselves to the delights of the dining room. It was one such night that I met Olive.”

Olive also recalled meeting Arun for the first time.

Arun and Olive at the Notting Hil Festival in 2016.

“I meet Arun in December 2004. I was working in Ballymaloe House at the time and he was attending the 12 week cookery course. There was always a stream of happy students in and out at various times either coming for dinner when their families visited or they were gaining work experience in the evenings in the kitchen during their course. For some reason I remembered Arun which I was surprised at, he was this bubbly, handsome man who spoke kindly to everyone and had the biggest smile.”

On that fateful night, Arun recalled being completely taken by Olive’s demeanour.

“We had had a great meal, a good drink and were lining up at the reception desk to pay the bill. I noticed an attractive girl at ease behind the counter talking charmingly to my friends and taking their payments. I was impressed with the way she seemed to make it such a pleasure for us to part with our money. Her tone and manner peaked my attention. It came to my turn, I handed over my card and we began chatting. I can’t remember exactly what we spoke of, but I do remember her asking about the ring on my finger. Carried away in the moment, I clumsily yanked the stubborn ring from my finger, handed it to her and said something along the lines of, ‘Keep it. I’ll get it back from you when we next meet. You’re wonderful, what’s your name?’”

Arun felt he had acted in an awkward, flashy manner, and had ruined his chances. Down the local pub some weeks later, Olive and Arun met again.

“My stomach jumped, I was thrilled to see her again. I went over, we spoke a little whilst she handed back my ring and I remarked on how fantastic she smelled, delicately perfumed.”

Both were keen to develop the spark but, alas, life cast doubt on their separate but similar plans.

Olive was worried Arun would return to London.

“The course was finishing up so I knew the students would be heading off on their new careers all over the world so that put a stop to any romantic notions I had.”

Thankfully Arun got a placement at Ballymaloe and all the pieces of the puzzle began to fall into place. Olive said the pair had their first kiss on New Year’s Eve.

Arun and Olive on their wedding day.

The pair now run Green Saffron, an award-winning business making spice blends, sauces and chutneys.

Olive said she loves Arun’s work ethic and how he calmly works through challenges.

“His positive attitude is inspiring. We will be married 15 years this year and it has flown, it is wonderful embracing both our cultures and all the family, fun, food and friendships that brings. Our love encompasses that.”