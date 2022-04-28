Minister offers no assurances to Cork homeowners along the chosen M20 route

THE Minister for Transport has said that he is currently unable to provide assurances to residents along the chosen M20 route that their homes will not be the subject of a compulsory purchase order.

Deputy Thomas Gould asked Minister Eamon Ryan if he would instruct the M20 team to provide written assurance to residents along the chosen route whose homes will not be subject to a compulsory purchase order.

However, Minister Ryan said that this would not be possible.

“I am currently unable to provide assurances to residents along the chosen route that their homes will not be the subject of CPOs,” he said.

“The route design has yet to be developed within the corridor and it is necessary to follow the statutory processes to be in a position to deliver the final project.

“The timing for the following steps would depend on the outcome of the planning process, and this would include the matter of CPOs,” he added.

Following a public consultation process, the preferred route for the M20 was announced on March 30.

“This would consist of building a dual-carriageway or motorway along the existing N20 corridor between Cork and Limerick.

“The preferred solution also includes 80km of new active travel infrastructure for walking and cycling, as well as improvements to public transport which would include offering an improved rail service between Cork and Limerick on the existing network,” Minister Ryan explained.

The preferred road-based option broadly follows the previous 2010 M20 Cork - Limerick scheme.

Between 30 and 40% of the existing N20 road will be reused to develop the new dual carriageway.

“Following this, work on design and environmental evaluation is now being undertaken by the project team, in addition to the scheme business case which is required under the Public Spending Code," Minister Ryan added.