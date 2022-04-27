Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 10:34

‘False over-height detections’ made by recently installed equipment at Jack Lynch Tunnel

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) issued a statement on the matter. 
False over-height detections have been made by recently installed equipment at the Jack Lynch Tunnel but the issue has now been resolved, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII). Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Amy Nolan

False over-height detections have been made by recently installed equipment at the Jack Lynch Tunnel but the issue has now been resolved, according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

In recent days and weeks, there have been reports of over-height vehicles attempting to enter the tunnel which has resulted in disruption for commuters.

However, a spokesperson for TII confirmed new over-height vehicle detection (OHVD) made some false detections when it was first installed, but the issue has since been rectified.

“There was an upgraded height detection system installed in the Jack Lynch Tunnel during March of 2022.

“It will activate and stop vehicles that are over the 4.6-meter height limit.

“Unfortunately, there were some false over-height detections during the first few days of operations.

“The issue has been resolved and the system is now fully operational, and detections will be clearly identified if they are over the regulation height.

“The event early this week was due to a vehicle that was correctly identified as being over the regulated height,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade project said the maximum height for vehicles entering the Jack Lynch Tunnel is signed on all approaches to the Dunkettle Interchange as 4.6m.

The maximum legal height for a vehicle on Irish roads is 4.65m.

