Fundraising ball to help homeless community

The fundraising ball will take place on May 6 at the Fota Island Resort to raise vital funds for homelessness charity Cork Simon Community.
Leigh Gillen, voluntary organising committee member; Dr Dermot Kavanagh, CEO Cork Simon; Barbara Anne Richardson, Heineken, sponsor; and Marion Bradley, Heineken, sponsor; at the launch of the 2022 Cork Simon Community Annual Ball. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Sarah Horgan

CORK Simon’s Annual Fundraising Ball is set to make a return following a two-year hiatus resulting from Covid.

It comes as the numbers in emergency accommodation in Cork increased by 20% in the 12 months up to February of this year and by 7% in just one month.

Chairperson of the voluntary Fundraising Ball committee Donal Downey spoke of the charity’s dedication to helping those affected by homelessness.

“Cork Simon supported over 1,000 people last year,” Mr Downey said. “There were 491 men and women in emergency accommodation in Cork in February 2022 — the highest monthly figure since Department of Housing first started publishing the monthly data in December 2014.”

For further information, please contact voluntary organising committee member Ruth Fuller by email at: ruth@fullermarketing.ie.

