Excitement mounting in Cork ahead of Ed Sheeran's concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Tomorrow will mark see Páirc Uí Chaoimh host its first concert since the beginning of the pandemic as Ed Sheeran returns to Cork.

The British singer-songwriter kicked off his latest tour with two sold-out performances in Croke Park last weekend, complete with fireworks, flame throwers, a band, and over 160,000 fans in attendance.

Sheeran last performed Leeside in 2018, playing three sold-out nights at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Local publicans are hoping that this week’s shows will create a similar buzz around Cork City.

“The last time he was here it was absolutely brilliant. The buzz and the amount of people around the place was fantastic,” said Con Dennehy of The Venue Bar.

“Hopefully it will be similar this week and the weather will hold out. The gardaí are also very good in these situations. There’s a lot of thought put into it in conjunction with residents and local stakeholders. I have every faith that they’ll have this running very smoothly.”

A huge boost to the economy

This weekend is set to be a busy one for the city, with the Cork International Choral Festival, a Munster rugby game, and a Cork City FC game also taking place.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, expects that it will be a huge boost to the local economy, particularly for the hospitality sector.

“It brings back a sense of normality to the city that we have been lacking since the start of the pandemic. It’s absolutely great to see,” Mr Kelleher said. “I’m really looking forward to going down to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday night.”

Concert details

Gates will open for both concerts at 4pm, with opening acts Denise Chaila and Maisie Peters set to take the stage from 6pm and Sheeran scheduled for 8pm.

Eamon O'Boyle, Event Controller, speaking at the briefing, with Kevin O'Donovan, Cork Gaa CEO/Secretary and Garda Inspector, James Hallahan, Roads Policing. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The tour is one of the entertainment industry’s first digital-ticket only events and promotors are urging attendees to have tickets downloaded to their phones in advance.

“Make sure that the ticket you have is for the correct date. We’d also like you to make sure that your telephones are charged,” said Mr O'Boyle.

“Bags greater than A4 size won’t be permitted. It is also an outdoor event so it’s important that people come dressed appropriately.”

Lockdown in area

The head of roads policing and major events in Cork City, Inspector James Hallahan, said that a full lockdown will be in place in the Ballintemple area to facilitate the nearly sold-out gigs.

“It’s great to see Ed Sheeran back in Cork after a four-year absence. These will be two fantastic concerts,” Inspector Hallahan said.

“With every great concert, there is an element of policing involved. At 5pm, we have to lock down the area. We expect 35,000 people both nights and we just need to make sure that those people get down safely.

“If businesses have any specific requests we will sit down with them and try to facilitate them as best we can.”

A traffic management plan will be in place from 10am each day beginning with an inner traffic cordon around the stadium.

From this time, parking will be restricted in areas such as Maryville Estate, Park Avenue, Ardfoyle, Monaghan Road and Centre Park Road.

Two large generators, at the busy backstage area at the city end of the stadium. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Residents will have access to these areas but gardaí are asking anyone who needs access to carry identification.

The outer cordon, which gardaí say will have a bigger impact on businesses in the area, will kick in at 3pm and stretch to the Monaghan Rd and Centre Park Rd roundabouts, Crab Lane, and Church Avenue.

A full lockdown of the area will be in place from 5pm and attendees are encouraged to use public transport.

Taxis can drop off and pick up at Victoria Road while bus operators are asked to use the nearby Circle K petrol station. Those with special needs will be allowed access to closer drop off points.

Mr Hallahan said that there will be a zero-tolerance policy for anti-social behaviour while the concerts are taking place.

Zero tolerance on anti-social behaviour

“People have to be respectful of the area. Bins will be provided for rubbish. Drinking alcohol in public won’t be tolerated and people are liable for fines on the spot,” Mr Hallahan said.

“It’s a family event. People are coming down to enjoy themselves. We have resources to make sure that people are safe and if there is any anti-social behaviour we will respond quickly.”

Pitch recovery

Commenting on the need to relocate next week’s Munster Senior Football match on account of the concerts, Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan said that the circumstances of this week’s gigs left Páirc Uí Chaoimh in a “difficult” position.

“Ed Sheeran’s concerts had a very particular context,” Mr O’Donovan said.

“The fact that the stage is in the centre of the pitch means that we are effectively growing a new pitch after the event and we will need a six-week window. This facility has to work on a commercial basis. There is a significant debt on us.

“But this is an exciting time and hopefully a new beginning for us all. We can’t wait.”