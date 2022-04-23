'We'll show you around the northside': Cork boys urge Ed to turn Rebel Red in new rap

Cork rappers Jamie and Coben, who met Ed Sheeran on The Late Late Toy Show last December, have put together a catchy tune looking to entice the redhead popstar to visit the northside during his trip to Cork.

The Shivers and Bad Habits singer appeared unexpectedly from backstage to perform Leave Your Life alongside the Toy Show choir, which featured children from Cork.

Coben and Jamie also got to play a doodling game with Ed and host Ryan Tubridy later in the show.

The global superstar is playing two Cork gigs next Thursday and Friday.

Not to be outdone, Sparky (Coben) and Jamie ‘the King’ have put together a tune looking to plamáus the singing sensation to join them at the Kabin Studio in Knocknaheeny.

The Kabin Studio is a non-profit community space that has grown out of a love for hip hop and believes in the facilitation of music workshops and the recording and production of original songs.

This new Ed-inspired track was specially commissioned by Cork’s RedFM to mark the return of Cork’s favourite redhead (Ed Sheeran).

Produced by Garry McCarthy (GMCBeats & Music Generation Cork City) the catchy track promises their 'old friend' a tour of the northside -with their mams in tow!