Dust off the golf clubs for a good Cork cause

The Cope Foundation Golf Classic takes place at Lee Valley Golf and Country Club on June 9 and 10, in what is the 26th year of the event which is supported by O’Flynn Exhams Solicitors.
Sean Abbott, Chief Executive Cope Foundation with Jimmy and Ailbhe who are supported by Cope Foundation at the launch of the annual Cope Foundation Golf Classic, sponsored by O’Flynn Exhams Solicitors, at Lee Valley Golf and Country Club. PIC Darragh Kane.

Breda Graham

People supported by the Cope Foundation will be joining teams of golfers and taking to the course to raise funds to empower people with an intellectual disability and/or autism.

The Cork-based foundation supports 2,800 people to live ‘Your Life, Your Way’.

The event is one of Cope Foundation’s biggest fundraising initiatives, generating much-needed funds.

Cope Foundation chief executive Sean Abbott described the event as one of the “highlights of our fundraising calendar” and said it is “proud” to have the people they support competing once again.

“Sport is a great equaliser and it is also a fantastic way to start conversations around rights and equality for people with an intellectual disability and/or autism.

“Our aim at Cope Foundation is to work with the people we support helping them to live the lives of their choosing whether that’s playing sport, living independently or reaching their own personal goals.

“The golf classic has raised more than €1.7m over the years funding projects and programmes that empower and support people across Cork City and county. That wouldn’t have been possible without our sponsors, corporate supporters and donors.”

Golfers are in with a chance of winning a Peugeot e2008 SUV in the ‘hole in one’ competition, sponsored by Johnson & Perrott Motor Group. There will also be a ‘nearest the pin’ competition sponsored by Carbery Group; a ‘longest drive’ competition sponsored by First South Credit Union Ltd. Goodie bags are sponsored by Lidl.

Teams of four people are invited to book a place online at https://www.cope-foundation.ie/Golf-Classic

The registration cost for a team of four is €1,000 and includes green fees, refreshments, a three-course meal, goodie bags and competition entry.

