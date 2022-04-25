Union Hall RNLI launch to vessel in difficulty off West Cork

Union Hall RNLI launched to a vessel in difficulty a mile and a half east off Galley Head in West Cork yesterday.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore Atlantic 85 lifeboat Christine and Raymond Fielding, by the Irish Coast Guard at 7.56pm to a 33-foot vessel with two persons onboard with engine difficulty.

The lifeboat under helm Chris Collins with crew Paddy Moloney, Sean Walsh and Riona Casey, launched at 8.04pm, in moderate to rough sea conditions at the time.

Once on the scene, an assessment was carried out by the RNLI crew.

Due to the engine difficulties, a tow was established and the vessel was escorted to the nearest safe port of Union Hall, where the lifeboat was recovered at 11pm.

Following the call out, Peter Deasy, Union Hall RNLI Deputy Launch Authority said: "It is always advisable to call the Coast Guard on 112/999 if you see someone in trouble on or near the water.

"Wear a life jacket, carry a means of communication, wear suitable clothing for the trip at sea, and enjoy your time on the coast over the coming months.

"Also we would like to congratulate Riona on her first call-out as a volunteer crew member here in Union Hall. Our volunteers train for 52 weeks, and are on call 365 days of the year."