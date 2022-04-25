Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 12:12

Union Hall RNLI launch to vessel in difficulty off West Cork

The lifeboat under helm Chris Collins with crew Paddy Moloney, Sean Walsh and Riona Casey, launched at 8.04pm, in moderate to rough sea conditions at the time.
Union Hall RNLI launch to vessel in difficulty off West Cork

Crew and shore crew from left to right - Jim Moloney, Peter Deasy, Chris Collins, Riona Casey, Sean Walsh, Paddy Moloney, Niamh Collins, Haulie Hurley and John Kelleher.

Echo reporter

Union Hall RNLI launched to a vessel in difficulty a mile and a half east off Galley Head in West Cork yesterday.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore Atlantic 85 lifeboat Christine and Raymond Fielding, by the Irish Coast Guard at 7.56pm to a 33-foot vessel with two persons onboard with engine difficulty.

The lifeboat under helm Chris Collins with crew Paddy Moloney, Sean Walsh and Riona Casey, launched at 8.04pm, in moderate to rough sea conditions at the time.

Once on the scene, an assessment was carried out by the RNLI crew.

Due to the engine difficulties, a tow was established and the vessel was escorted to the nearest safe port of Union Hall, where the lifeboat was recovered at 11pm.

Following the call out, Peter Deasy, Union Hall RNLI Deputy Launch Authority said: "It is always advisable to call the Coast Guard on 112/999 if you see someone in trouble on or near the water.

"Wear a life jacket, carry a means of communication, wear suitable clothing for the trip at sea, and enjoy your time on the coast over the coming months.

"Also we would like to congratulate Riona on her first call-out as a volunteer crew member here in Union Hall. Our volunteers train for 52 weeks, and are on call 365 days of the year."

Read More

'When I get my transplant I’d like to finally marry my partner': Denis hoping for second chance

More in this section

Cork hospitality group announces 60 jobs with investment of €4m in new bar Cork hospitality group announces 60 jobs with investment of €4m in new bar
Cork traffic latest: Jack Lynch Tunnel fully reopened following incident  Cork traffic latest: Jack Lynch Tunnel fully reopened following incident 
France Presidential Election Taoiseach offers 'warmest congratulations' to Macron on second term
rnliwater safetywest cork
<p>CUH has recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys across the country.</p>

Cork hospital records highest number of patients on trolleys

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more