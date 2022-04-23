More than 2,500 Covid cases reported in Cork in two weeks

More than 2,500 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Cork in the last two weeks alone.

Latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show 2,538 cases of the virus, confirmed by PCR test, were reported in Cork in the 14 days to April 21.

The actual number of cases is likely to be higher however given that the figures do not take into account positive antigen test results.

Furthermore, recent changes in recommendations for Covid-19 testing mean that testing is only needed for symptomatic people in the community within certain risk groups: those who have not had booster vaccination and are aged 55 years and older; those with a high-risk medical conditions; those who are immunocompromised; those who live in the same household as a person who is immunocompromised; those who provide care or support for a person they know to be immunocompromised; those who are pregnant; and healthcare workers.

Of the 2,538 cases reported in Cork in the 14 day period to April 21, 243 people were aged between 0 and 14 years, 150 people were aged 15 to 24 years, 914 were aged from 25 to 44 years, 730 people were aged from 44 to 64 and 501 were aged from 65 years.

One Covid-19 death was reported in Cork in the same period, bringing the number of Covid-19 deaths reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic to 603.

Meanwhile, the latest weekly report on Covid-19 cases in Ireland shows that in the week to April 17 there were 11,803 laboratory-confirmed PCR positive cases notified nationally, a 41.5% decrease compared to the previous week.

In addition, there were 15,141 self-reported positive antigen tests registered on the HSE Positive Antigen Portal, a 38.43% decrease compared to the previous week.

The HPSC said that although PCR positive confirmed cases and antigen-positive cases have decreased compared to the preceding week, they remain high.

“People should continue to be vigilant and follow public health advice on preventing the spread of Covid-19 and complete their Covid-19 vaccination, including the booster dose, to reduce the risk of getting severely ill from Covid-19,” the HPSC said.