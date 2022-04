Cork LEA has highest Covid-19 booster vaccination rate in country

The majority of local electoral areas (LEAs) around the country have Covid-19 vaccine uptake rates of more than 83% in the population over the age of 12.

A total of 90% of LEAs across Ireland have high vaccine rates, according to official figures.

In 90% of LEAs, the Covid-19 vaccination uptake rate of five to 11-year-olds is less than 23.4% of the population.

The figures were produced by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) in its fourth publication, providing insights into Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Covid-19 booster vaccination rates, from fully vaccinated population, in LEAs around the country range from 52% to 75%.

The area with the highest Covid-19 booster vaccination rate is the Bantry-West Cork LEA.

Blanchardstown and Mulhuddart in Dublin are the areas with the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccination rates.

Male employees aged 18 to 24 years have the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccine uptake rate at 45%.

Those working in human health and social work activities had the highest rates of Covid-19 booster vaccination rates at 82%, while those employed in accommodation and food service activities had the lowest rate at 56%.

Among employees, the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccine uptake rate across all age groups is in the EU 14 to 27 nationality grouping.

Steven Conroy, CSO statistician, said: “This Covid-19 vaccination bulletin is based on vaccinations and boosters administered up to March 4 2022.

“This (CSO) bulletin includes vaccine uptake analysis of both five to 11-year-olds and the population aged 12 and over shown by local electoral area (LEA).

“Areas are split out into deciles to show their percentage of vaccination uptake.

“We also show two maps in this bulletin, the first is the Covid-19 vaccination rate decile by LEA, and the second is the booster rate by LEA, from fully vaccinated population.

“In 90% of LEAs, the Covid-19 vaccination uptake rate of five to 11-year-olds is less than 23.4%.

“In 90% of LEAs, the Covid-19 vaccination uptake rate among the over-12s is greater than 83.9% of the population.

“Our analysis also shows that the Covid-19 booster vaccination rate ranges across all LEAs in the country from 52% to 75%.

“The LEAs with the highest Covid-19 booster vaccination rates are Bantry-West Cork, Blackrock, Co Dublin, Belmullet, Co Mayo, Rathfarnham-Templeogue, and Stillorgan in Dublin.

“While areas Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart, Tallaght South, North Inner City, Ongar and Ballymun-Finglas are among the lowest Covid-19 booster vaccination rates in the country.”