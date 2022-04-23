Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 14:58

Donkey Sanctuary seeks to recruit equine behaviourist to work with donkeys in Cork

The equine behaviourist will be working with individual donkeys and mules that require additional behaviour work. 
The equine behaviourist will help to develop and facilitate training in donkey behaviour and handling for guardian homes, private donkey owners, and the general public. Picture Dan Linehan

Roisin Burke

THE Donkey Sanctuary is looking to recruit an equine behaviourist to work with the donkeys at its sanctuary near Mallow, along with other Irish locations.

The focus of the role is to provide expertise and support in relation to the behavioural activities of the research and operational support department.

The individual will provide practical assistance, technical expertise, and advice to The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland, and will help to develop skills and knowledge in practical equine behaviour in Ireland to encourage sustainable improvements in donkey welfare.

The equine behaviourist will also be working with individual donkeys and mules that require additional behaviour work, as well as helping to develop and facilitate training in donkey behaviour and handling for guardian homes, private donkey owners, and the general public.

Laura Foster, country manager for The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland, described the role as a “hugely exciting, specialist role” which is “crucial for the development of our understanding of donkey and mule behaviour”.

For details see: https://jobs.thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/jobs/vacancy/equine-behaviourist-0950/968/description/

