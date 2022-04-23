Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 07:00

PICTURES: Silent vigil at Cork City Hall to mark Earth Day

“We are grateful for the beauty and wonder of the world we inherited and we would like to pass that on to our children and grandchildren.”
Martha Brennan

A SILENT vigil took place at Cork City Hall yesterday evening for Earth Day.

The vigil was organised by Elders for Earth, a group of climate-conscious Cork residents, and SHEP Earth Aware, a Cork-based project that organises various awareness courses, workshops, and talks.

Members of both groups gathered outside City Hall, where some poems and short readings were performed. However, attendees mostly held silence during the vigil, which was created to encourage climate justice between generations.

“Elders for Earth is a network of adults who are concerned about the world we are leaving to the next generation,” the group said.

“But we have woken up to the fact that our way of life, with its constant pressure to buy more, consume more, and dump more, is leaving them instead an impoverished world, and maybe even an unlivable one. 

“We are grateful for the beauty and wonder of the world we inherited and we would like to pass that on to our children and grandchildren.”

environmentcork city centre
