'The Two Norries' podcast pair bring Cork charm to The Late Late

The Two Norries, Cork’s hugely popular podcasters, went down a treat on The Late Late Show on Friday night with social media lighting up with praise and appreciation for the two lads.

James Leonard and Timmy Long, who have overcome addiction and imprisonment, brought a humourous yet insightful interview on the show which was not devoid of a little rebellious spirit.

The appearance was warmly received with many taking to Twitter to share their positive opinion of the Cork characters.

The Lord Mayor of Cork Colm Kelleher said Cork was proud of the pair.

Well done to the @2NorriesPodcast on the #latelate Cork is so proud of both of you. pic.twitter.com/B5RDf9x2DT — Lord Mayor of Cork (@KelleherColm) April 22, 2022

Former podcast guest, RTÉ star John Creedon congratulated “two of his heroes” on a great interview.

Delighted to see two of my heroes on #LateLateShow The two Norries are inspirational, compassionate men. Bless the work. A huge honour to have been a guest on the podcast last year. #latelate #2Norries pic.twitter.com/P4D37YNQkq — john creedon (@johncreedon) April 22, 2022

Cork Life Centre thanked the dynamic duo for “breaking down barriers.”

'Why is this stuff kept exclusively for people who are privileged or for professionals' @JamesLeonard85 on the #Latelate What James & Timmy do @2NorriesPodcast breaks down so many barriers that simply shouldn't exist #thankyou and keep doing what you're doing! — Cork Life Centre (@CorkLifeCentre) April 22, 2022

Well done @2NorriesPodcast

Huge thanks to you both and your families for sharing your time and helping to educating us. #latelate #LateLateShow#lifelonglearning pic.twitter.com/q72TQEOld1 — Sinead Crowley (@sinead_crowley) April 22, 2022

Lads - ye were brilliant. I was so proud. Delighted to be one of the many listeners of your podcasts - I’ve learned so much from them about my own prejudice and social short sightedness. Keep it real 👏👏 — Philomena Fogarty (@fogarty_p) April 23, 2022

The Cork men as gracious as can be, thanked the show after the broadcast with James Leonard tweeting the Late Late saying “what a night!”