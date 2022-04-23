Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 11:38

'The Two Norries' podcast pair bring Cork charm to The Late Late

The Two Norries, James Leonard and Timmy Long, who have overcome addiction and imprisonment, brought a humourous yet insightful interview on the show which was not devoid of a little rebellious spirit.
Roisin Burke

The Two Norries, Cork’s hugely popular podcasters, went down a treat on The Late Late Show on Friday night with social media lighting up with praise and appreciation for the two lads.

The appearance was warmly received with many taking to Twitter to share their positive opinion of the Cork characters.

The Lord Mayor of Cork Colm Kelleher said Cork was proud of the pair.

Former podcast guest, RTÉ star John Creedon congratulated “two of his heroes” on a great interview.

Cork Life Centre thanked the dynamic duo for “breaking down barriers.”

The Cork men as gracious as can be, thanked the show after the broadcast with James Leonard tweeting the Late Late saying “what a night!”

