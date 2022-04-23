Operations to begin today at Port of Cork's new €86m terminal

Port of Cork Company (PoCC) said the new Cork container terminal (CCT) is the largest Irish port investment in 100 years and positions Cork as an “international gateway for trade”.
“This is a proud and monumental milestone for our people and our business,” said Conor Mowlds, PoCC chief commercial officer. “CCT is the largest investment in our 250-year history. It’s a pivotal project in our strategic efforts to enhance and future-proof our offering.”
While the start of operations was widely welcomed, the need for improved infrastructure was highlighted.
“This strategic enhancement for our city, region, and country highlights the value of our marine infrastructure,” said Cork Chamber president Paula Cogan. “It is now vital that the Government supports border and customs inspection infrastructure at the port, alongside the enhanced delivery of M28 in order to facilitate this continued expansion, advance connectivity, and signal to investors the visionary and globally competitive nature of Cork.”
“That works quite well and, as I say, there has been an improvement in relations and progress has been made on issues identified but undoubtedly the increased activity on the port’s site will bring challenges and I would be strongly encouraging that we would continue that relationship-building in terms of the forum that we have and that any issues that will arise will be dealt with quickly.”