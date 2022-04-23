Operations to begin today at Port of Cork's new €86m terminal

OPERATIONS are to get underway today at the Port of Cork’s new €86m container facility in Ringaskiddy in a “proud and monumental milestone” for the company.

Port of Cork Company (PoCC) said the new Cork container terminal (CCT) is the largest Irish port investment in 100 years and positions Cork as an “international gateway for trade”.

“This is a proud and monumental milestone for our people and our business,” said Conor Mowlds, PoCC chief commercial officer. “CCT is the largest investment in our 250-year history. It’s a pivotal project in our strategic efforts to enhance and future-proof our offering.”

Infrastructure needs

While the start of operations was widely welcomed, the need for improved infrastructure was highlighted.

“This strategic enhancement for our city, region, and country highlights the value of our marine infrastructure,” said Cork Chamber president Paula Cogan. “It is now vital that the Government supports border and customs inspection infrastructure at the port, alongside the enhanced delivery of M28 in order to facilitate this continued expansion, advance connectivity, and signal to investors the visionary and globally competitive nature of Cork.”

She also said the new terminal “will build upon the already strong trade links between the Port of Cork and the US, and ultimately bring some peace of mind in the context of the global supply chain and international trade instability we are facing”.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gillian Coughlan, the mayor of Co Cork, said the level of investment in the new Cork container terminal “is most welcome” and “demonstrates the importance of Cork Harbour as a commercial gateway, offering immense economic opportunities for both the immediate harbour area as well as the entire Cork region”.

Communication with residents

Meanwhile, county councillors said communication with local residents would be vital as activity increased around the Ringaskiddy site.

“I’m part of a forum which meets quite regularly with the Port of Cork, including the chief executive of the Port of Cork and their community liaison person and local resident representatives as well,” said Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath.

Operations at the Port of Cork's new €86m container facility in Ringaskiddy are to get underway today in what has been hailed as a "proud and monumental milestone" for the company. Picture credit: Port of Cork Company.

“That works quite well and, as I say, there has been an improvement in relations and progress has been made on issues identified but undoubtedly the increased activity on the port’s site will bring challenges and I would be strongly encouraging that we would continue that relationship-building in terms of the forum that we have and that any issues that will arise will be dealt with quickly.”

Mr McGrath said the start of operations at the site underscores the need for road improvements, stating that the M28 project “has to be moved on as soon as possible”.

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton also highlighted the need for ongoing communication with residents.

“I would be very anxious that, important and all as the port is, communication and engagement with residents would be frequent and ongoing,” she said.

“I think that’s the most important thing so that the port and the residents can co-exist as amicably as possible.

“Residents will be reliant on the close co-operation, close working relationship, between the port and Cork County Council to ensure that the potential impacts of living so close to the port are minimised, but wishing them the best of luck with it and hoping that the new, modern facility will operate smoothly.”

Initially, the new terminal will handle Independent Container Line’s Cork-US service as well as the weekly Maersk’s Costarican service as PoCC continues relocating its deep-sea trans-ocean cargo business to Ringaskiddy.