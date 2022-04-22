'A monumental milestone': Operations to commence at Port of Cork's new €86m container terminal tomorrow

Operations at the Port of Cork's new €86m container facility in Ringaskiddy are set to get underway tomorrow in what has been hailed as a "proud and monumental milestone" for the company.

Port of Cork Company (PoCC) said the new Cork Container Terminal (CCT) represents the largest single investment in marine infrastructure in its history and that the investment in the site is also the largest investment of any Irish port over the last 100 years.

In a statement today, the company said the commencement of operations on site have been greatly anticipated by Port of Cork Company and its customers "as it will enable PoCC to deliver more efficient container handling facilities" and will position CCT "as an international gateway for trade into the future".

Initially, the new container terminal will handle Independent Container Line's (ICL's) Cork to the US service as well as the weekly Maersk’s Costarican service as PoCC continues the process of relocating its deep sea trans ocean cargo business to CCT in Ringaskiddy.

"This is a proud and monumental milestone for our people and our business," Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer of Port of Cork Company commented ahead of the commencement of operations at the new terminal tomorrow.

"CCT is the largest investment in our 250 year history.

"It’s a pivotal project in our strategic efforts to enhance and future proof our offering which will position Cork as an international gateway for trade. "As we begin this exciting chapter in our business’ story, we’d like to thank all those who have supported us in reaching this point."