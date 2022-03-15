Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 11:10

Port of Cork seeks names for its new cranes

The competition is open to fourth, fifth, and sixth-class pupils from local harbour primary schools via registration only.
Cork hurling star Patrick Horgan; Port of Cork’s Conor Mowlds; and sixth-class pupils Caelan Fleming and Sadhbh Menihane, who attend Ringaskiddy Lower Harbour NS, launch the Port of Cork’s ‘Name the Cranes’ competition. Picture: Diane Cusack

Echo reporter

THE Port of Cork Company (PoCC) is giving local pupils the chance to name its new cranes at Cork Container Terminal (CCT) in Ringaskiddy.

It has launched the ‘Name the Cranes’ competition to find the best and most creative names for its two mighty ship-to-shore cranes, which dominate the skyline standing at over 50 metres tall.

The colossal cranes are a landmark feature of the new CCT, which has been developed following an €86m investment and will play a pivotal part in enabling PoCC to deliver more efficient container handling facilities, playing a significant role in the economic growth of the region for years to come.

Chief commercial officer Conor Mowlds said: “The cranes signify a new era of development and form part of our new landscape at Cork Harbour. We wanted to involve the next generation in becoming a part of this story that will no doubt be told for many years to come.

“Naming the cranes is the first chapter and we are looking forward to hearing what creative names each of the schools come up with.”

The competition is open to fourth, fifth, and sixth-class pupils from local harbour primary schools via registration only. With the supervision of their teachers, pupils are invited to come up with names for each crane before deciding as a class one pair of names to put forward by 12 noon on Tuesday, March 22.

An independent panel of judges will select three finalists to be entered into an online Facebook competition where the public can vote for their favourite names. Each of the three schools in the final will receive €1,000 worth of sport or art supplies.

The winning school will be announced in April and the winning names will be printed on each crane. The winning class will also be offered a complimentary boat trip around Cork Harbour and invited to cut the ribbon at the official opening of CCT later this year.

To find out more, visit the dedicated ‘Name the Cranes’ competition Facebook page on www.facebook.com/portofcork

port of cork
