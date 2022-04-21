Second booster now available for over 65s

A SECOND Covid-19 booster vaccination is now available for those aged 65 and over.

The HSE confirmed the rollout of the second booster today following guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

Anyone over the age of 12 with a weakened immune system can also avail of the vaccination if they are due a second booster.

It is recommended that the second booster is received at least four months after the first and at least 120 days following a case of Covid-19.

Those who are due their second booster can now book an appointment online at one of the HSE’s vaccination centres.

Participating GPs and pharmacies will also begin giving the boosters in the coming weeks.

“The HSE encourages everyone in these two groups who have already had their first booster to get their second booster dose when they become eligible,” a spokesperson for the HSE said.

“This second booster will give you the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19.”

As many of those over the age of 12 with a compromised immune system are not yet due a second booster, the HSE said it will issue text reminders to people in this group when their boosters become due.

Clinicians will also be identifying people who have become immunocompromised recently to be added to this group.

If you are 30 years or older you will be offered the Moderna Covid-19 booster and if you are under 29 you a be offered a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The HSE said that it is safe to receive a different Covid-19 mRNA vaccination from previous doses.

“We are now offering a second booster vaccine to those aged 65 years and over and those who are immunocompromised, and I am urging everyone in these groups to get this second booster dose,” said Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said.

“People being recommended this second booster are those most at risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

“It is important you get your second booster to help maintain your protection from becoming seriously ill or needing hospital treatment if you catch the virus.”

A photo ID with a date of birth is required at the vaccination centres.