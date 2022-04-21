Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 18:12

Second booster now available for over 65s

The HSE confirmed the rollout of the second Covid-19 booster vaccination today following guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee
Second booster now available for over 65s

Those who are due their second booster can now book an appointment at one of the HSE’s vaccination centres.

Martha Brennan

A SECOND Covid-19 booster vaccination is now available for those aged 65 and over.

The HSE confirmed the rollout of the second booster today following guidance from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

Anyone over the age of 12 with a weakened immune system can also avail of the vaccination if they are due a second booster.

It is recommended that the second booster is received at least four months after the first and at least 120 days following a case of Covid-19.

Those who are due their second booster can now book an appointment online at one of the HSE’s vaccination centres.

Participating GPs and pharmacies will also begin giving the boosters in the coming weeks.

“The HSE encourages everyone in these two groups who have already had their first booster to get their second booster dose when they become eligible,” a spokesperson for the HSE said.

“This second booster will give you the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19.” 

As many of those over the age of 12 with a compromised immune system are not yet due a second booster, the HSE said it will issue text reminders to people in this group when their boosters become due.

Clinicians will also be identifying people who have become immunocompromised recently to be added to this group.

If you are 30 years or older you will be offered the Moderna Covid-19 booster and if you are under 29 you a be offered a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The HSE said that it is safe to receive a different Covid-19 mRNA vaccination from previous doses.

“We are now offering a second booster vaccine to those aged 65 years and over and those who are immunocompromised, and I am urging everyone in these groups to get this second booster dose,” said Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said.

“People being recommended this second booster are those most at risk of severe illness from Covid-19.

“It is important you get your second booster to help maintain your protection from becoming seriously ill or needing hospital treatment if you catch the virus.” 

A photo ID with a date of birth is required at the vaccination centres.

Read More

Volunteers in Cork County honoured at 2022 Mayor’s Community Awards

More in this section

Cork woman hails stalking legislation pledge but calls for new Garda training Cork woman hails stalking legislation pledge but calls for new Garda training
Cork mother whose husband and daughters died in murder suicide pleads for changes to Mental Health Act Cork mother whose husband and daughters died in murder suicide pleads for changes to Mental Health Act
GoFundMe set up to 'ease hardship' for family of terminally ill Paddy Sheedy GoFundMe set up to 'ease hardship' for family of terminally ill Paddy Sheedy
#covid-19#boosters
<p>Students from Beara Community School received €500 in funding for ‘Finding NEMO!’, a project that aims to teach students about some of the sources of anxiety for young people.</p>

Cork students awarded for anxiety awareness projects

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more