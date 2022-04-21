Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 12:49

Volunteers in Cork County honoured at 2022 Mayor’s Community Awards

Volunteers in Cork County honoured at 2022 Mayor's Community Awards

Assumpta Lydon (left) and Siobhan Stone accepting the Overall Group award on behalf of Passage West Creates and Noreen Minihane from West Cork accepting the Overall Individual award at the 2022 Mayor’s Community Awards. Also included is Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council. Pic: Brian Lougheed

DEDICATED volunteers and members of voluntary groups from County Cork were honoured at the 2022 County Mayor’s Community Awards that were held in County Hall on Wednesday evening.

Outstanding contributions made by individuals, community and voluntary groups across Cork County were showcased at the ninth annual Mayor’s Community Awards.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan presented a total of twelve awards on the night, which included a special posthumous presentation for Mary Manning in recognition of her outstanding work in driving the development of Dromahane Community Park and promoting greater inclusion in her community. Her award was collected by her husband, Barry Phillips.

Noreen Minihan from West Cork won the overall Individual award and Passage West Creates won the overall Community Group award.

Mayor Coughlan warmly commended all nominees on the night for their dedication to their communities: 

“These annual awards give us the opportunity to recognise the selfless work of volunteers who support their communities. From responding to the urgent needs of neighbours and friends to cultivating civic pride and harbouring a sense of identity, each nominee has left a lasting mark on their community," she said.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added: 

“Cork County Council’s mission to promote local amenities and heritage is greatly advantaged by the incredible work done at a community level throughout the County. 

"These awards are well-earned recognition for the incredible community work that takes place all year round in Cork.” 

The Mayor’s Community Overall individual award winner, Noreen Minehan of Clonakilty, has a long-standing history of community activity having been involved in the Cope Foundation, the West Cork Traveller Centre, Clonakilty Community Hall, Dúchas Historical Society, Annual Band Championships, West Cork Drama Festival and Clonakilty Street Feast Festival.

The judges highlighted how Noreen has a very broad reach across her community over many years.

Passage West Creates, winners of the Mayor’s Community Overall Group Award, is a not-for-profit collective of crafters from Cork Harbour and beyond.

Its home is behind a bright blue shopfront on Main Street, Passage West driven by an ethos of all that is local, sustainable, and ethical with the judges remarking how Passage West Creates is committed to continued growth.

