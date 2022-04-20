Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 16:46

Irish Rail cancels special late-night Ed Sheeran service from Dublin back to Cork

Breda Graham

Irish Rail has announced the cancellation of its late-night train service from Dublin to Cork ahead of the upcoming string of Ed Sheeran concerts at Croke Park.

The singer-songwriter is set to play Croke Park on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, before heading Leeside to play two nights at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Irish Rail announced that a special late-night service that was due to bring passengers from Heuston Station in Dublin back to Cork had been cancelled due to a "lack of demand".

The 00.40am train from Heuston to Cork after the concert on Sunday and Monday have both been cancelled.

Ed Sheeran will kick off his Irish gigs with his first appearance at Vicar Street, before playing Croke Park, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Thomond Park and Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast.

