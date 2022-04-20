Ongoing efforts to reopen Cork city post office

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 07:00

Amy Nolan

AN Post has said ongoing efforts are being made to reopen a post office in Cork City which closed last month.

An Post said it also engaged in local canvassing in an effort to secure a replacement postmaster for the position.

The company has so far been unsuccessful in appointing a postmaster to run the High St post office, though the position is due to be advertised again.

“The process to appoint a contract postmaster to run a post office in High St is very much ongoing. In fact, we will be advertising the position again in the coming days,” a spokesperson for An Post told The Echo.

The spokesperson confirmed An Post is looking for a postmaster to run the High St post office in the current location, which has been closed since March 5.

Since the closure of the post office on High St, customers have been directed to South Douglas Road PO which the spokesperson stated is “less than 1km from the High St office”.

