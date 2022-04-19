Lidl to open new store in Cork town

Lidl Ireland has announced that it will open its new store in Charleville next week.

The development represents a significant local investment of more than €8 million and will create over 30 permanent jobs with the retailer as well as having supported over 75 construction jobs throughout the development phase.

The retailer’s Charleville store underwent an extensive knock and rebuild and now has a 1,420 sqm shop floor with high ceilings and wide aisles.

It also incorporates a large bakery area with freshly baked breads and pastries.

The new environmentally friendly store, with roof-mounted solar panels will be powered by 100% green renewable electricity as part of its 50001 ISO certified energy management system. It will provide free EV charging points to customers.

In addition, the new store will feature a wildflower garden and become Lidl’s latest Pollinator-Friendly store in Ireland.

Commenting on the opening, Stephen O’Connell, Store Manager, Lidl Charleville said: “We are thrilled to be opening our brand-new store in Charleville. The store will offer our customers an even better shopping experience with its spacious design and sustainability features throughout, as well as great value and fresh produce that Lidl is famous for. We have been working hard to get the store up and running and we look forward to welcoming customers new and old when doors open next week.”

Advancing Lidl Ireland’s community-focused objectives under its 'A Better Tomorrow' corporate social responsibility programme, and to mark the opening, the staff at the Charleville store have chosen to donate €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to St Joseph’s Foundation. A non-profit organization, founded in 1968, to provide services and supports to children and adults with special needs, and their families.

Lidl’s Charleville store will open next Thursday, April 28 at 8am and thereafter will open daily: Monday – Saturday 8:00am – 10:00pm, and Sunday 9:00am – 9:00pm.