Cork Airport to over €5.4m in State funding as part of €16m package

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton today announced the allocation of almost €16.4m in Exchequer funding to regional airports under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.
CORK Airport is to receive over €5.4m in State funding as part of a funding package to support safety and security projects and projects with a sustainability focus. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Cork Airport is to receive over €5.4m in State funding as part of a funding package to support safety and security projects and projects with a sustainability focus.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton today announced the allocation of almost €16.4m in Exchequer funding to regional airports under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

A combined total of almost €6.6m has been allocated to the airports at Donegal, Kerry and Ireland West (Knock) and over €9.8m has been allocated to Cork and Shannon combined. 

The Department of Transport said the allocations will contribute towards capital investment in the areas of safety and security at airports, whilst also supporting projects with a sustainability focus.

Commenting, Ms Naughton said the allocations build on a strong commitment to the aviation sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"Government has maintained a strong commitment to the aviation sector during the Covid crisis and has allocated an unprecedented €161m in aviation specific supports, in 2021 alone, to our airports. 

"I am delighted today to be building on this commitment, as Irish aviation enters the recovery period," she said.

"Today’s announcement represents Government’s commitment to continue to support Ireland’s regional airports to remain financially sustainable as they prepare for growth into the future. 

"This capital funding will support a great number of safety and security related capital projects, ensuring that airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas. 

"I am pleased to announce also that, in line with the broadening of the scope of the programme, a significant number of this year’s projects have a sustainability focus, facilitating the sustainable growth of the sector," she continued. 

