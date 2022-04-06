Cork-based security staff to be temporarily reassigned to Dublin Airport to help address operational challenges

A number of Cork-based security staff will be temporarily reassigned to Dublin Airport to help address the ongoing operational challenges being faced at the airport.

The daa has outlined a five-point plan to address the recent delays experienced by passengers at security screening during peak times at Dublin Airport.

The company is temporarily re-assigning a number of Cork-based security staff to Dublin in a manner that will assist the operation at Dublin Airport, without compromising the product offering in Cork.

Dublin Airport, like other major airports in the EU and the UK, is currently working to build back operations following the collapse of international travel over the past two years due to Covid-19.

This includes the recruitment, training, and security clearance of a significant number of additional security screening staff to help Dublin Airport cope with the significantly higher than expected passenger numbers set to fly over the coming weeks and months.

The five core areas that the daa is focusing on to address the current operational difficulties are increased resourcing, increased training capacity, deployment of Task Force, targeted communications campaign, and operational activities.

Implementation of these measures has been successful over the past ten days with none of the c.300,000 passengers that have departed out of Dublin Airport since March 27 having missed a flight due to security queues.

Passengers are also being reminded to arrive at the airport a minimum of three and a half hours prior to their departure time as Dublin Airport is set to get busier over the coming weeks.