Vigil to be held in Cork this evening in memory of two men killed in Sligo

A vigil in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, the two men who were found dead in their own homes in Sligo last week will be held in Bishop Lucey Park at 6pm this evening.

The vigil has been organised by members from Gay Project, LINC and Cork Pride.

Speaking to The Echo, The Gay Project’s project coordinator Ailsa Spindler said the vigil will help to raise awareness some of the issues members of the LGBTQI+ community face on a frequent basis.

“We are having a vigil in Bishop Lucey Park on Monday evening and that will raise awareness of some of the issues.

"It is the people who are in the positions of power who need to start doing something about it,” Ailsa said.

Ailsa said that members of Gay Project, LINC and Cork Pride have all come together to organise this vigil in a bid to show solidarity.

“The community are together on this. We must show solidarity because it is scary for everybody, but particularly for young people.

"I was talking to some of the people in our youth group yesterday and they were saying is this how the rest of their life is going to be. That is just not on.”

Mr Moffitt and Mr Snee were laid to rest following funeral services today.

A representative of Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar attended the funerals in Sligo and Roscommon on Easter Monday.