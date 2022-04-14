"Brilliant" Lord Mayor welcomes drinking fountain added to city park

A drinking fountain has been installed at the Regional Park in Ballincollig just weeks after a public toilet was also installed at the city amenity.

The park rangers are encouraging park users to bring reusable bottles when visiting the amenity and refill their bottles, as they need, from the fountain.

The fountain is located near the pedestrian entrance at the Western end of the park and the public toilet is located by the Innishmore entrance alongside the allotments.

The new drinnking fountain installed at the Regional Park, Ballincollig at the main entrance.

An extremely handy facility for runners, families, anyone playing sports at the park and pooches needing a drink in hot weather.

Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher welcomed the development.

"An amazing amenity to be added to the Regional Park, hopefully, the first of many to be installed across the city, and more to come in the Regional park. Now members of the public have access to clean drinking water at the park any time they want, brilliant stuff."