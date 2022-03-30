New facility at Cork city's largest park welcomed

The new disability-friendly toilet unit is now operational in the Ballincollig Regional Park.

The toilet is located by the allotment entrance to the park where the Saturday morning park run starts and finishes.

The unit requires a 50 cent coin but a contactless payment system will be in use later in the year.

The new toilet at the Ballincollig Regional Park

The previous toilet was burned out two and a half years ago, before the pandemic.

Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher welcomed the progress.

“Its absolutely great news. It's currently coin-operated, will be going contactless by the end of the year. A long time overdue. A great investment by Cork City Council in a great amenity.”

Fine Gael Councillor Derry Canty said he was delighted with the news and thanked the city officials for their work.

“I’m delighted, there are a lot of people with kids, etc, using the park and having a toilet to go to is a big improvement.

Mr Canty said it was an “embarrassment” the past two and a half years, having no facilities at such a large council amenity.

Mr Canty said it was an “embarrassment” the past two and a half years, having no facilities at such a large council amenity.

“You would be meeting people and chatting about the lack of facilities for the kids playing and the clubs training in the park, it was badly needed.”