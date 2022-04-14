Plan for more than 800 homes near the Marina

PLANS have been submitted for a development that would see more than 800 homes developed at the former Tedcastles Yard site, Centre Park Road, and the Marina if given the go-ahead.

Tiznow Property Company Limited is progressing a planning application with An Bord Pleanála seeking permission to demolish all existing structures and to construct a strategic housing development (SHD) of 823 apartments in six buildings ranging in height from one to 35 storeys at the site in Cork’s South Docklands.

The proposed development also makes provision for three café/restaurant units, two public houses, seven retail units, and a convenience retail story which would include the sale of alcohol for consumption off-premises.

The proposed development also includes provision for a library, medical centre, pharmacy, post office, dentist and two childcare facilities with 130 childcare spaces.

It also includes provision for supporting tenant amenity facilities at podium and roof terrace levels.

The development would include 282 one-bedroom apartments, 414 two-bedroom apartments, and 127 three-bedroom apartments at upper levels.

Car parking, bicycle stores and shelters, bin stores, plant rooms and lighting are also all included in the plans.

The proposed development also includes hard and soft landscaping, boundary treatments and public realm works on Centre Park Road.

Vehicular access to the proposed development is to be provided via Centre Park Road.

Plans welcomed

Fianna Fail councillor Terry Shannon welcomed the latest development plans for the South Docklands.

“We have a housing crisis, and this ticks a lot of boxes.

“Clearly, we have identified that area for high rise. It is in a good location.

“It is close to the city centre so from an access point of view and pedestrian point of view it is in the right place,” he said.

However, Mr Shannon said he has concerns in relation to the overdevelopment of that area.

“In general, I am in favour of the development down in the Marina. The concern I have would be in relation to overdevelopment.

“We need to be careful that we don’t overdevelop the area because there are issues with drainage.”

Tiznow Property Company Limited is also currently advancing with a planning application with An Bord Pleanála for permission to construct a strategic housing development (SHD) of 190 apartments in a single building ranging in height from one to 12 storeys at the former Cork Warehouse Company site.

A decision on this development is currently pending by An Bord Pleanála.

The two sites overlap on Centre Park Road.

The site is also located near the former Ford Distribution site, where permission was granted to Marina Quarter Limited last April for development including more than 1,000 apartments as well as commercial and community facilities.