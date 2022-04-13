'We want to thank everyone': Community rallies around Cork family following devastating house fire 

Thousands of euros have been raised to support a Cork family whose home was destroyed by fire at the weekend, in a blaze that also led to the deaths of seven dogs.

Aaron Power was at his family home in Westbury Estate, Wilton, when the fire began.

Speaking to The Echo, Aaron, 22, said he was in the sitting room with his girlfriend Lauren when he saw smoke coming into the room.

“I saw the smoke and got up to have a look. There was black smoke in the hallway and flames in the kitchen.”

Aaron said he and his girlfriend got out of the house immediately.

“I told my girlfriend to call the fire service and I went back in to see if I could get our dogs who were upstairs,” Aaron said.

The Power family had two Yorkshire Terrier/ Jack Russell mix dogs called Kobe and Kyrah and Kyrah had just given birth to five little puppies three weeks ago.

Kyrah and her puppies: Picture: The Power family.

“I ran upstairs to try and get them, but with the heat and the smoke, I didn’t get there in time.”

Aaron made his way back outside to his girlfriend and they waited for the Fire Service who entered the house and retrieved the animals, but unfortunately were unable to resuscitate the pets.

The Fire Brigade spent two hours putting out the blaze and the family's home was completely destroyed by the flames.

Aaron said he and his brother Khal,19, and his two sisters Aloishe, 18, and Sophie, 16, are now staying with their grandmother.

“There are 11 of us in the house, there is not a lot of space,” Aaron said.

Aaron said when they first got to their nana’s everyone was just in shock.

“Its all just a blur, I don’t know what I said or what was said,” Aaron said.

The 22-year-old said the family are also devastated to have lost all the last possessions of their father Khalid, who died three years ago.

“Family pictures, his clothes, everything, it’s all gone,” Aaron said.

Aaron also said Sophie lost all her school books and uniform and Aloishe, who had just started a new job in recent weeks, had also lost her uniform.

Thankfully Sophie’s school had gotten her new books and a new uniform. Aaron said the tragedy has brought out the very best in the local community.

His grandmother Carol has started an online fundraiser for the family and almost €8000 had been donated by Wednesday afternoon.

“We have been blown away by the response," Aaron said. "So many people have come forward and been very kind and generous.

"It's amazing, we want to thank everyone for helping us.”

Donations can be made to the fundraiser on gofundme.com.