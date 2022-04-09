Gardaí to review handling of third-party concerns about violence following Cork murder-suicide 

GARDAí have confirmed that a review of Garda protocols for dealing with third-party concerns about the potential for violence will be carried out following the death of a Cork father and his two sons in October 2020.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo a senior officer from a different division will conduct the review into this matter.

26-year-old Mark O’Sullivan was found dead at the family farm at Raheen, Assolas, near Kanturk after he was shot seven times by his father Tadg, 59, and younger brother Diarmuid, 23, on Monday morning, October 26.

Tadg and Diarmuid subsequently took their own lives in a nearby field.

Mark and Diarmuid’s mother Anne O’Sullivan, was the sole survivor of the horrific events that unfolded at the family farm after she fled the house in a bid to raise the alarm.

She was recovering from recent surgery at the time of the shootings and died in April 2021.

The fatalities occurred just days before Diarmuid was due to graduate from Cork Institute of Technology with a first class honours degree in accounting. Mark was a graduate of UCC and was a trainee solicitor.

Inquest heard of concerns prior to the shooting

An inquest held in Mallow last August heard that the shootings were preceded by months of tension between Tadg and Diarmuid O’Sullivan and Anne and Mark O’Sullivan.

The inquest also heard that Mark had told a close friend, Claragh Lucey, that he was afraid that Tadg and Diarmuid would kill him and make his death appear like a suicide.

It also emerged at the inquest that on October 13, Anne’s cousin, Louise Sherlock, went to gardaí in Kanturk to seek advice for Anne and Mark.

She also told gardaí of an incident with Diarmuid and Tadg in the previous days as she tried to get into the house to tend to a surgical wound for Anne.

She said Tadg told her that “this will be all over” in a couple of weeks, adding that there would be “carnage”. She said Tadg and Diarmuid asked her to try to reason with Anne about the will.

The jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing in the case of Mark and ruled that Tadg and Diarmuid had taken their own lives.