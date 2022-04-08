Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 19:54

New Covid-19 Advisory Group includes number of Cork experts

Cork experts have been announced as members of a newly established advisory group on Covid.
New Covid-19 Advisory Group includes number of Cork experts

A number of Cork experts have become members of a newly established Covid-19 Advisory Group, inclusing the RCPI's Professor Mary Horgan.

Breda Graham

A number of Cork experts have become members of a newly established Covid-19 Advisory Group.

President of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI) Professor Mary Horgan, Professor of Physical Chemistry at University College Cork (UCC) John Wenger, Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry at UCC Dr Anne Moore have been announced as members of the new group.

Professor of Physical Chemistry at University College Cork (UCC) John Wenger.
Professor of Physical Chemistry at University College Cork (UCC) John Wenger.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan announced the establishment of the group, who will advise the Minister for Health and Government on how best to maximise Ireland’s medium to long-term preparedness against SARS-CoV-2, on Friday.

Anne Moore, University College Cork, Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry and Cell Biology. Photo by Tomas Tyner, UCC.
Anne Moore, University College Cork, Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry and Cell Biology. Photo by Tomas Tyner, UCC.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said that Ireland has transitioned from the emergency phase of the pandemic to public health advice, personal judgement and personal protective behaviours and that this phase requires an approach informed by national and international evidence, grounded in best public health practice, with a broad, multidisciplinary membership encompassing members with specific expertise and experience in areas of strategic and/or operational responsibility.

Speaking about the establishment of the group, Minister Donnelly said: 

This very excellent group includes a wide range of expertise. Our hospitalisations are falling at present, which is reassuring.

“However, Covid-19 remains a threat and there is no way to know for sure what lies ahead. We need to be prepared. The Covid Advisory Group will make best use of national expertise, international data and evidence.

“I would like to thank the members of the group for volunteering their time and energy to Ireland’s ongoing response to this pandemic.”

Read More

Traffic delays expected at Dunkettle due to lane restrictions over Easter holidays

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Two men who travelled to Cork to find work cleaning gutters fined for breaching Covid-19 restrictions 
Irish Water advises of possible disruption to water supply in parts of Cork city Irish Water advises of possible disruption to water supply in parts of Cork city
Vulnerable man slapped and robbed of €35 in cash after he left shop in Cork city  Vulnerable man slapped and robbed of €35 in cash after he left shop in Cork city 
<p>Motorists are advised to expect delays around the Dunkettle interchange roundabout over the next two weeks.</p>

Traffic delays expected at Dunkettle due to lane restrictions over Easter holidays

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more