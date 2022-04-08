New Covid-19 Advisory Group includes number of Cork experts

A number of Cork experts have become members of a newly established Covid-19 Advisory Group.

President of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI) Professor Mary Horgan, Professor of Physical Chemistry at University College Cork (UCC) John Wenger, Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry at UCC Dr Anne Moore have been announced as members of the new group.

Professor of Physical Chemistry at University College Cork (UCC) John Wenger.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Minister of State with responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan announced the establishment of the group, who will advise the Minister for Health and Government on how best to maximise Ireland’s medium to long-term preparedness against SARS-CoV-2, on Friday.

Anne Moore, University College Cork, Senior Lecturer in Biochemistry and Cell Biology. Photo by Tomas Tyner, UCC.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said that Ireland has transitioned from the emergency phase of the pandemic to public health advice, personal judgement and personal protective behaviours and that this phase requires an approach informed by national and international evidence, grounded in best public health practice, with a broad, multidisciplinary membership encompassing members with specific expertise and experience in areas of strategic and/or operational responsibility.

Speaking about the establishment of the group, Minister Donnelly said:

This very excellent group includes a wide range of expertise. Our hospitalisations are falling at present, which is reassuring.

“However, Covid-19 remains a threat and there is no way to know for sure what lies ahead. We need to be prepared. The Covid Advisory Group will make best use of national expertise, international data and evidence.

“I would like to thank the members of the group for volunteering their time and energy to Ireland’s ongoing response to this pandemic.”