Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 19:50

Traffic delays expected at Dunkettle due to lane restrictions over Easter holidays

Traffic delays are expected at the Dunkettle interchange roundabout with one lane in operation over the coming weeks.
Traffic delays expected at Dunkettle due to lane restrictions over Easter holidays

Motorists are advised to expect delays around the Dunkettle interchange roundabout over the next two weeks.

Breda Graham

Delays around the Dunkettle interchange roundabout are expected over the next two weeks.

Lane restrictions will be in place on the N25 eastbound in the area between the Glanmire Roundabout and the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout with traffic reduced to one lane from Saturday, April 9 to Saturday, April 16.

A project update has said delays are to be expected, especially at peak times.

Following on from next week’s work, it is hoped that the free flow Link U will be open from the week commencing Monday, April 18.

The document also outlined that the first concrete pour of the new retaining wall, Structure St11, on the approach to the Jack Lynch Tunnel was carried out on Thursday of this week and that overall, works remain on track for completion by the due date of February 2024.

Read More

Irish Water advises of possible disruption to water supply in parts of Cork city

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background Two men who travelled to Cork to find work cleaning gutters fined for breaching Covid-19 restrictions 
Irish Water advises of possible disruption to water supply in parts of Cork city Irish Water advises of possible disruption to water supply in parts of Cork city
Vulnerable man slapped and robbed of €35 in cash after he left shop in Cork city  Vulnerable man slapped and robbed of €35 in cash after he left shop in Cork city 
<p>A number of Cork experts have become members of a newly established Covid-19 Advisory Group, inclusing the RCPI's Professor Mary Horgan.</p>

New Covid-19 Advisory Group includes number of Cork experts

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more