Traffic delays expected at Dunkettle due to lane restrictions over Easter holidays

Delays around the Dunkettle interchange roundabout are expected over the next two weeks.

Lane restrictions will be in place on the N25 eastbound in the area between the Glanmire Roundabout and the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout with traffic reduced to one lane from Saturday, April 9 to Saturday, April 16.

A project update has said delays are to be expected, especially at peak times.

Following on from next week’s work, it is hoped that the free flow Link U will be open from the week commencing Monday, April 18.

The document also outlined that the first concrete pour of the new retaining wall, Structure St11, on the approach to the Jack Lynch Tunnel was carried out on Thursday of this week and that overall, works remain on track for completion by the due date of February 2024.