Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 15:12

Irish Water advises of possible disruption to water supply in parts of Cork city

Planned works are set to take place in the city on Monday. 
Irish Water advises of possible disruption to water supply in parts of Cork city

Irish Water has advised customers that watermain repair works on the Glasheen Road in Cork city may cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses on Monday.

Amy Nolan

Irish Water has advised customers that watermain repair works on the Glasheen Road in Cork city may cause disruption to supply for homes and businesses on Monday.

Areas possibly impacted include Clashduv Estate, Riverview Estate, Green Park, Summerstown Road, Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Grove, Wilton Court, Wilton Manor, Sandymount Avenue, Sandymount Drive, Shournagh Grove, Shournagh Lawn, Deanrock Avenue, Maglin Grove, Blackwater Grove, Leamlara Close, Araglen Court, Owenabui close, Ilen Court and surrounding areas

During these works which are being carried out from 10am to 2pm, Irish Water said homes and businesses in these areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages.

"Following the completion of improvement works, water supply may take 2-3 hours to return as water refills the network. 

"Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

"Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause," the company said in a statement.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions in relation to the works.

For updates visit the Irish Water website.

Read More

Cork transport: Cost of bus fares to be reduced from Monday

More in this section

Vulnerable man slapped and robbed of €35 in cash after he left shop in Cork city  Vulnerable man slapped and robbed of €35 in cash after he left shop in Cork city 
Cork woman who died on charity climb was 'an incredibly proud mum' her funeral hears Cork woman who died on charity climb was 'an incredibly proud mum' her funeral hears
Cork transport: Cost of bus fares to be reduced from Monday Cork transport: Cost of bus fares to be reduced from Monday
irish water
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

Two men who travelled to Cork to find work cleaning gutters fined for breaching Covid-19 restrictions 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more