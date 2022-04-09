Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 08:00

Calls in Cork for 'radical playground investment' from central Government 

"We’ve learned during Covid the importance of the outdoor spaces. We’ve learned what they have to bring yet we get only €16,500 for the whole of Cork city – the second city in the country,” one city councillor said.
Labour Party members in Cork have called on the Government to increase funding allocated to local authorities to build new playgrounds and enhance existing facilities.

Amy Nolan

It comes as this week it was announced that Cork City Council and Cork County Council will receive just over €16,500 each to refurbish the playgrounds at Blarney Park and Garryvoe.

The projects are two of 30 across the country to be awarded funding under the Play and Recreation Grant Scheme for 2022.

The application process was open to all local authorities and each local authority could apply for one project.

While there was flexibility in special circumstances for a local authority to apply for more than one project if requested, funding was capped at €18,000 for each local authority.

The awarding of the funding is contingent on the local authority co-funding each successful project with 25 per cent of the State funding allocated.

Speaking to The Echo, Labour Party councillor for the city’s north east ward, John Maher said that while any funding is welcome, what has been allocated is simply not enough.

"We’ve learned during Covid the importance of the outdoor spaces. We’ve learned what they have to bring yet we get only €16,500 for the whole of Cork city – the second city in the country,” he said.

"The idea that we’re relying on small local area budgets to build new playgrounds and to enhance the existing ones is just not good enough.” 

This was echoed by Labour local area rep, Peter Horgan who called for “a radical investment from the central Government to meet the demand for play areas".

Mr Horgan asked his party colleague Cork East TD Seán Sherlock to raise this matter with the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

