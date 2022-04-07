Two Cork playgrounds to benefit from new funding

TWO Cork playgrounds will benefit from upgrades on behalf of new Government funding.

It was revealed this week that Cork City Council and Cork County Council will receive €16,541 each to refurbish the playgrounds at Garryvoe and Blarney Park.

The projects are two of 29 to be awarded funding under the Play and Recreation Scheme for 2022.

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman, approved the awarding of €450,000 to Local Authorities across Ireland for the refurbishment of existing playgrounds and the development of new play areas under the Capital Grant Scheme.

The projects awarded encompass a wide range of initiatives, including an inclusive basket swing seat and carousel, a wheelchair-accessible swing, sensory equipment, natural play areas, learn to cycle tracks, and accessibility and biodiversity upgrades.

“Children’s playgrounds and play areas should be places of fun and activity for all children to enjoy so that every child can experience the joy and excitement that comes with playing outdoors,” said Mr O’Gorman.

“By ensuring that our playgrounds include play equipment that is accessible and encourages inclusion, we are expanding opportunities for play that will benefit every child.

“This year, I am delighted that 29 Local Authorities have been successful in their applications to enhance their play facilities so that children of all abilities can express themselves in a safe environment and know that they belong.”

Cork City Councillor Kenneth O'Flynn welcomed the announcement.

"As we all know Blarney playground has been in a poor state due to lack of investment in previous years," Mr O'Flynn said.

"I have campaigned regularly with local residents to see the playground upgraded. This additional funding from Government will allow us as a City Council to upgrade many of the facilities and bring them up to standard.

"This is a very good day for Blarney."