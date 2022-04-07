Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 18:19

Nearly 20 more acts announced for INDIE22

The annual music festival will take place in Mitchelstown from July 29 to 31
Bastille will headline INDIE22.

Martha Brennan

CORK'S INDIE22 music festival has revealed a new set of acts for its IMRO (Irish Music Rights Organisation) Stage lineup.

The annual festival, also known as the Indiependence Music Festival, is taking place in Mitchelstown from July 29 to 31.

The latest additions to the lineup were revealed yesterday and include Aby Coulibaly, Ailsha, Efé, James Or, Jerry Fish, Kehli, Lavengo, Lorraine Nash, Moncrieff, Pastiche, Shiv, Sophie Doyle Ryder, The Blizzards, and Tolu Makay. 

Three new acts have also been announced for the festival's new Dance Arena: Belters Only, Fergal Darcy and rising Cork drill artist, JRilla.

The acts are joining INDIE22's headliners, Fat Boy Slim, Rudimental and Bastille, and well-known Irish artists Wild Youth, The Scratch, Pa Sheehy, Le Boom, Erica Cody, and Cork singer Lyra.

“INDIE’s reputation as one of Ireland’s leading music festivals continues to grow year on year, attracting music fans from throughout Ireland and beyond," said Keith Johnson of the IMRO.

"We are delighted to be returning to Mitchelstown this coming July with the IMRO Stage, which will showcase some of the finest musicians from Ireland."

