New Cork start-up can help if you're feeling 'Peckish'

A CORK-based start up company has launched an online search engine to help people with dietary requirements find suitable restaurants to order from.

Peckish was founded by Paul O’Shea, who wanted to make ordering food easier for coeliacs, vegans, and others with dietary requirements.

“Consumers cannot simply search for their favourite foods online and be told exactly where to order or purchase them,” Mr O’Shea said. “This is especially difficult if you are one of the millions of consumers looking for vegan or gluten-free foods.”

So, Mr O’Shea created an algorithm that enables people to find and order meals from nearby restaurants that use online platforms such as Deliveroo and Flipdish.

Customers can visit the Peckish website, enter a location, and search by cuisine name or dietary type.

So far, more than 10,000 people have used the site and the number of average users has climbed to 1,000 per month.

“Our search engine specialises in restaurant menus. Not like Google, more like Skyscanner except for food,” Mr O’Shea said.

“Restaurants can easily add new daily specials, make any menu changes, and add their allergen information.

“Online food searching is here to stay. Our goal is to help every type of foodie find exactly what they want to order in under 10 seconds.”

Since the company’s foundation, it has been named a runner-up for the Digital Business Awards and National Start Up Awards and received investments from Enterprise Ireland and the Republic of Work. Mr O’Shea has also been featured in the national 30 under 30 list.

This week, the company launched a crowdfunding campaign on Spark Crowdfunding with the aim of raising €150,000 to expand its reach.

“The search engine aims to cater to the 15% of the global population which are functional foodies — vegetarians, coeliacs, those with food allergies, and so on — including 500,000 people in Ireland alone,” Mr O’Shea said.

“We’ve only scratched the surface. We’re really excited.”