Carrigaline man charged with murder of brother and attempted murder of father remanded in custody 

The Carrigaline man charged with murdering his brother and trying to murder his father at the family home was remanded in custody until April 20.

42-year-old John Murphy Jnr of Seaview Avenue, Carrigaline, County Cork, appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court charged with the murder of his 27-year-old brother, Shane Murphy. The charge sheet states that the murder occurred at the house at Seaview Avenue, Carrigaline, on Saturday March 26 2022, contrary to Common Law.

John Murphy Jnr is also charged with the attempted murder of his father, John “Weeshie” Murphy Snr, who is 75, also on Saturday at Seaview Avenue.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, was present in court to represent the accused.

Judge Olann Kelleher told him that if he secured bail in the High Court in Dublin on the charges he must attend court in person on that date – April 20.

Detective Garda Breen testified previously that when he arrested, charged and cautioned the accused he made no reply to the murder and attempted murder charges or to either of the two other related charges brought against him.

The other two charges alleged that while committing the murder of Shane Murphy, he produced a knife capable of inflicting serious injury at the same date and place, and finally it was alleged in the fourth charge that while committing the attempted murder of John Murphy Snr, he also produced a knife capable of inflicting serious injury.

Both these additional charges are contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990. The murder and attempted murder charges were brought contrary to common law.