Outbreak of Covid-19 confirmed at Cork Prison

A total of 28 prisoners from the A and B Division of Cork Prison tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service told The Echo.
The Irish Prison Service has confirmed there has been an outbreak of Covid-19 in Cork Prison, with a number of prisoners testing positive over the weekend.

“A review team has been established and as a precautionary measure all prisoners who require testing on A and B division have been tested,” the spokesperson said.

“A restricted regime will be in place until all test results are returned.” 

When asked the specifics of these restrictions, the spokesperson said prisoners who have tested positive for Covid-19 will not be able to receive prison visits until they test negative.

The total number of prisoners that have tested positive for Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,270.

“Given the current level of prevalence of the virus in the community the Irish Prison Service now faces an ongoing challenge in continuing to keep prisoners safe from infection,” the Irish Prison Service spokesperson said.

“The Service is working closely with Public Health [and] HSE with regard to the management of the current outbreaks including testing arrangements for staff and prisoners, if required.

“At all points, outbreak control teams are guided by advice from local Public Health clinicians and meetings with Public Health are convened at regular intervals throughout the course of each outbreak,” the spokesperson said.

