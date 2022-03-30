Marina Market hosts movie magic screenings over Easter weekend

Harry Potter fans will be gathering at the Marina Market this Easter as screening event company ‘Scenic Cinema’ is hosting four of the eight movies in the magical series over three days.

Choose from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Order of The Phoenix, and Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince!

The event space at the Marina Market will be transformed into a very unique cinema experience, complete with big screen and seating.

General seating will be sold in pods, offering better value and peace of mind when it comes to being socially spacious from other groups.

The VIP Gold seats are limited and are on comfy couches, the VIP Silver are also limited, and are inflatable comfy movie seats.

General tickets include normal seating in Pods/groups of 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 people, depending on your group or family size.

People are invited to get the gang together and also bringing a comfy blanket or cushion comes highly recommended.

Tickets can be purchased here and audience members are asked to arrive 15-30 mins before the movie start time.

For more information check out the Instagram page: @thesceniccinema