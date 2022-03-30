Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 12:41

A popular County Cork walkway has been upgraded

Thanks to Cork County Council this path has been upgraded with rocks used to make steps down to the bay from the popular Fort.
The walkway from Camden Fort to Graball Bay has always been a difficult one to navigate with a steep and unstable path.

Roisin Burke

A popular coastal walk in Crosshaven has been given an upgrade.

New walkway from Camden Fort to Graball Bay, Crosshaven.
New walkway from Camden Fort to Graball Bay, Crosshaven.

Speaking about the works, local Fianna Fáil Councillor Audrey Buckley said it was fantastic to see and confirmed the path was now open.

"I am delighted to see the works completed on the Camden to Graball walk. This is such a great local amenity to residents and many visitors to Crosshaven, we are delighted that Cork County Council has completed the works on the walk to make it safer.” 

The councillor also mentioned more enhancement work was scheduled for the area.
