A popular County Cork walkway has been upgraded

A popular coastal walk in Crosshaven has been given an upgrade.

The walkway from Camden Fort to Graball Bay has always been a difficult one to navigate with a steep and unstable path.

Thanks to Cork County Council this path has been upgraded with rocks used to make steps down to the bay from the popular Fort.

New walkway from Camden Fort to Graball Bay, Crosshaven.

Speaking about the works, local Fianna Fáil Councillor Audrey Buckley said it was fantastic to see and confirmed the path was now open.

"I am delighted to see the works completed on the Camden to Graball walk. This is such a great local amenity to residents and many visitors to Crosshaven, we are delighted that Cork County Council has completed the works on the walk to make it safer.”

The councillor also mentioned more enhancement work was scheduled for the area.

The councillor also mentioned more enhancement work was scheduled for the area.

Read More New facility at Cork city's largest park welcomed

“I had another motion in for a motion on a Multi Use Games Area (Muga) and we were delighted we received funding last year for this.

“The new MUGA is going in on the Camden side on the right of the path before the summer.”