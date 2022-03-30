Cork to welcome thousands of singers from around the world for Choral Festival

CORK is set to hit the right note this month as it welcomes choirs from all over the world for a prestigious musical event.

The Cork International Choral Festival will make a welcome return to the streets and stages of the city and county for five days of singing from April 27 to May 1.

Organisers are preparing to welcome back thousands of singers from global and national choirs for the event. This is in addition to the thousands of visitors expected to attend the festival.

Now in its 67th year, the Cork International Choral Festival features gala performances, competitions, fringe concerts, workshops, and free public performances in more than 90 venues across the city and county.

Highlights include the annual Big Sing, which returns to City Hall on Saturday, April 30. It will invite singers of all ages and levels to participate in the largest choir of the festival.

Other events include the annual Aloys Fleischmann International Trophy competition, which offers audiences the opportunity to hear some of the world’s top amateur choirs competing for one of Europe’s most prestigious choral prizes.

Audiences can also enjoy the sounds of Messiah by G. F. Handel from the headline act Sestina.

St Fin Barre’s Cathedral Chamber Choir Ireland will give the premiere performance of the winning composition to mark the 2022 Seán Ó Riada composition competition. They will continue with their 2022 retrospective on Steve Martland, with a concert celebrating the late composer in the context of his contemporaries, John Frandsen and John Luther Adams.

Ireland’s Choir of the Year contest will also take place during the festival, along with an eclectic array of international competitions and musical styles set to be performed over the five days.

The Cork International Choral Festival is supported by the Arts Council, Fáilte Ireland, Cork City Council and Cork County Council, with the Irish Examiner, The Echo and Cork’s 96FM as media partners.

Festival Tickets are now available on www.corkchoral.ie