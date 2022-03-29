Bolt taxi app launches in Cork

A NEW mobile app for ordering taxis has been launched in Cork City.

Bolt is a mobility super-app that already operates in Dublin and in over 45 countries around the world.

Its ride-hailing services also include shared cars, e-bikes, and e-scooters, with food and grocery delivery also available in some areas.

As of today, passengers in Cork City and surrounding areas can now download the app on their phones and use it to order taxis.

A spokesperson for the company said that a large number of Cork taxi drivers have already been recruited to its platform.

Bolt is also engaging in active discussions with local authorities to launch its other mobility services, such as e-scooters and e-bikes, in Ireland next year.

“After a hugely successful year in the Dublin market, we’re excited to launch our ride-hailing service in Cork,” said Bolt Operations Manager for Ireland James Bowpitt.

“Bolt’s mission is to reduce the need for private car ownership and Ireland seems an ideal target, with recent studies showing that just 1 in 10 Irish car owners felt they could give up their private vehicle with the alternative options currently available to them.”

In order to try to get more taxis on Cork roads during busy periods, the company has been trialing incentives for drivers, such as commission-free trips.

“Simply put, Cork needs more taxis. The total registered SPSV Taxi fleet in Cork is just 1,216, as of 28 February 2022, down 30 vehicles from 2020,” Mr Bowpitt said.

“The appetite for socialising is back across the country but we are aware of the concerns some might have around the availability of taxis, especially at night.”

The company is calling on any Cork-based taxi drivers to express interest by going clicking here.