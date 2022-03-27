'It makes a mockery': Disappointment in Douglas over overturning of Lidl decision 

INDEPENDENT Cllr Kieran McCarthy has expressed his disappointment of the overturning of Cork City Council’s refusal to grant Lidl planning permission for a new store on the Douglas Relief Road.

The overturning came through an appeal to An Bord Pleanála by the developer Lidl Ireland.

Douglas-based Cllr McCarthy noted: “It is an uphill battle to try and bring the concept of sustainability to Douglas especially in the shopping centre areas.

“Personally, I find such areas devoid of proper or decent public realm space; the public realm is completely hindered by the prominence of car space.

“Such is the siloised thinking over the years, there isn’t even a pedestrian corridor connecting the centres together”.

Cllr McCarthy continued: “Cork City Council’s planning department in its refusal report specifically mentioned the failure to address the overall master planning set out for the area.

“It also commented that the design and layout would result in a development that does not provide a high quality active streetscape frontage.

“Integration in its setbacks into the design of the development and public realm were not addressed in the application. For these reasons and others Cork City planning unit refused permission.

“Such refusal reasons, I would deem as straight forward and reasonable. If the plan is not good enough for the local area and given what I would deem solid refusal reasons, I have a huge issue with it being overturned at national level by An Bord Pleanala.

“It makes a mockery of Cork City Council’s championing of sustainability concepts, plus threatens many aspects in the city’s outgoing development plan and the emerging city development plan. The future of areas such as Douglas need national support more so than the overturning of local decisions,” concluded Cllr McCarthy.

Traffic gridlock

Labour Local Area Rep in Douglas Peter Horgan has said that Douglas deserves better than traffic gridlock and over retailisation.

“The decision by An Bord Pleanála to ride roughshod over the views of locals, local councillors, the city council on this decision is breathtaking,” said Mr Horgan

“We now have a decision by An Bord Pleanála that will have to be levied by the people of Douglas and surrounding areas for some time to come. We still have vacant units on the main street. It’s getting more and more dangerous to cross the road or cycle in Douglas as cars are narrowed closer and closer together.

“Douglas deserves better and should demand better. The roads of Douglas are crumbling and it is only a matter of time before a serious accident happens. Where are the public realm improvements for the village?

“The Ballybrack walkway and link to the park is an example of what should be replicated throughout Douglas but instead the majority of Douglas is a rat race for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists.”